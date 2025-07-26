'Resident Alien' to end with season 4: Last episode details
Resident Alien is ending after its fourth season, with the last episode airing August 8, 2025.
Inspired by the comic series, the show follows an alien pretending to be a small-town doctor in Colorado.
Creator Chris Sheridan saw the cancelation coming and made sure fans would get a real ending.
Cast's farewell messages on social media
Alan Tudyk (Harry) called filming "a hell of a fun playground," while Sara Tomko described it as life-changing.
Corey Reynolds said it was his best job ever and thanked fans for sticking around.
Tudyk even joked that his character survives the finale—a playful nod for longtime viewers.
Show will provide real ending instead of cliffhanger
Unlike most canceled shows, Resident Alien will wrap up all its storylines, giving fans closure instead of cliffhangers.
The cast's heartfelt messages make this farewell feel genuine and a little more special than most TV goodbyes.