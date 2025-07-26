Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna launches affordable luxury perfumes, inspired by her life
Rashmika Mandanna just dropped her own perfume line called Dear Diary, aiming to bring premium yet affordable scents to India.
Inspired by her roots in Coorg, she wants these homegrown fragrances to feel personal and meaningful.
You can grab them exclusively on the Dear Diary website.
Three fragrances inspired by moments from Rashmika's life
The first collection features three perfumes—National Crush, Irreplaceable, and Controversial—each inspired by moments from Rashmika's life.
Made with Indian ingredients like pink lotus and jasmine, the scents blend traditional vibes with a modern twist.
Prices start at ₹599 for 10ml, ₹2,599 for 100ml, and there's also a curated set for ₹1,599.