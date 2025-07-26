To tackle film piracy, India forms new inter-ministerial committee
The Indian government just announced a new inter-ministerial committee to crack down on film piracy, as shared by Dr. L Murugan in the Rajya Sabha on July 26, 2025.
This team will work with different agencies to enforce stricter rules under the updated Cinematograph Act, aiming to stop illegal recording and sharing of movies online.
Film piracy costs India ₹22,400 crore in 2023
Film piracy isn't just about leaked movies—it's a huge problem, costing India around ₹22,400 crore in 2023 and leading to major GST losses.
The new committee plans to boost penalties and let authorities like the I&B Ministry and CBFC order takedowns of pirated content directly.
By improving tech solutions and coordination, they're hoping to actually protect creators' work—and maybe even help keep your favorite films coming.