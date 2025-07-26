To tackle film piracy, India forms new inter-ministerial committee

Film piracy costs India ₹22,400 crore in 2023

Film piracy isn't just about leaked movies—it's a huge problem, costing India around ₹22,400 crore in 2023 and leading to major GST losses.

The new committee plans to boost penalties and let authorities like the I&B Ministry and CBFC order takedowns of pirated content directly.

By improving tech solutions and coordination, they're hoping to actually protect creators' work—and maybe even help keep your favorite films coming.