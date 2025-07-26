Next Article
'Top Boy' actor charged with rape, assault in UK
Micheal Ward, 27, best known for his roles in Top Boy and Blue Story, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.
The Metropolitan Police say the alleged offenses happened in January 2023 and involve one woman.
Ward says he's confident he'll prove his innocence
Ward is due in court on August 28, 2025.
Police say the alleged victim is being supported throughout the process.
Prosecutors have urged everyone to avoid making comments that could affect a fair trial.
Ward has said he's confident he'll prove his innocence through the legal system.