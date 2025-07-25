Next Article
Haryanvi singer Meeta Baroda survives assassination attempt in Sonipat
Popular Haryanvi singer Meeta Baroda had a close call on July 24 when someone tried to shoot him near his under-construction farmhouse in Sonipat.
The attacker, Manjeet—a local villager—fired two warning shots before aiming at Baroda, but the bullet got stuck in the gun's chamber and he took off.
Manjeet had threatened Baroda before
Baroda shared that Manjeet had threatened him before over political disagreements during previous elections, warning him to stay out of politics.
Police are now investigating and searching for Manjeet after registering a case about the attempted attack.