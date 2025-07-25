Haryanvi singer Meeta Baroda survives assassination attempt in Sonipat Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Popular Haryanvi singer Meeta Baroda had a close call on July 24 when someone tried to shoot him near his under-construction farmhouse in Sonipat.

The attacker, Manjeet—a local villager—fired two warning shots before aiming at Baroda, but the bullet got stuck in the gun's chamber and he took off.