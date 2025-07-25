Next Article
Hulk Hogan's impact on pop culture, beyond pro wrestling
Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), the superstar who defined pro wrestling for a generation, passed away on July 24 at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest in Florida.
WWE remembered him as "one of pop culture's most recognizable figures," and credited him with making wrestling a global phenomenon in the '80s.
More than just a wrestler
Hogan's fame went way beyond wrestling—he showed up in movies like Rocky III and turned "Hulkamania" into a pop culture wave.
He made news at the 2024 Republican National Convention for his political support, and back in 2012 won a massive $140 million lawsuit against Gawker Media over a leaked tape.
His impact stretched from sports to Hollywood to headline-making moments.