'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer debuts with 'Fantastic Four'
James Cameron's new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer just hit theaters on July 25, 2025—shown only with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Even though it was meant to be exclusive, clips are already popping up online, leaving fans both hyped and a bit frustrated by the limited release.
The trailer sets up a clash between the sky-riding Wind Traders and the fierce Fire People, while Jake Sully asks Neytiri to rise above growing tribal tensions.
'Fire and Ash' hits theaters December 19, 2025
Set after The Way of Water, this sequel follows Jake's family as they deal with Neteyam's loss and a brewing Na'vi rebellion.
Mark your calendars—Avatar: Fire and Ash lands in theaters December 19, 2025.
With past Avatar films each making over $2 billion worldwide, expectations for this one are sky-high.