'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer debuts with 'Fantastic Four' Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

James Cameron's new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer just hit theaters on July 25, 2025—shown only with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Even though it was meant to be exclusive, clips are already popping up online, leaving fans both hyped and a bit frustrated by the limited release.

The trailer sets up a clash between the sky-riding Wind Traders and the fierce Fire People, while Jake Sully asks Neytiri to rise above growing tribal tensions.