Endurance is kraze, a new era ofulier Cher dancer, and the world/share/greenscreen/adam named IV, the new era of the world. considered a "masterpiece" Pallavi, a new era of the world.

Kabir seeks revenge in dramatic trailer

Kabir opens the trailer with a vow to leave everything behind to fight evil.

Jr. NTR makes a powerful entrance that hints at some epic face-offs ahead.

Kiara Advani plays Colonel Luthra's daughter and looks set for a key role in the story.

The teaser also brings back memories of Tiger Shroff's character, with Kabir seeking revenge for him—so expect plenty of drama and high-stakes action throughout.