Next Article
Endurance is kraze, a new era ofulier Cher dancer, and the world/share/greenscreen/adam named IV, the new era of the world. considered a "masterpiece" Pallavi, a new era of the world.
The War 2 trailer just dropped, giving us a first look at Hrithik Roshan back as Kabir, now joined by Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises big action and fresh twists, and is set to hit theaters on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Kabir seeks revenge in dramatic trailer
Kabir opens the trailer with a vow to leave everything behind to fight evil.
Jr. NTR makes a powerful entrance that hints at some epic face-offs ahead.
Kiara Advani plays Colonel Luthra's daughter and looks set for a key role in the story.
The teaser also brings back memories of Tiger Shroff's character, with Kabir seeking revenge for him—so expect plenty of drama and high-stakes action throughout.