Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: 70 witnesses have given statements
Back in January, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra home during a robbery attempt.
The accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad—a Bangladeshi national—allegedly broke in, attacked the caretaker, and demanded money before confronting and stabbing Khan.
Forensic tests matched the knife fragments to Khan's wounds, directly linking Shehzad to the assault.
Accused should remain in custody till trial
Over 70 witnesses have given statements so far.
Police argued that Shehzad's illegal status in India means he could easily flee if released now, which could mess with the ongoing investigation.
With serious charges like house trespass, robbery, and attempted grievous injury against him—and solid evidence connecting him to the crime—the court decided it was safest to keep him in custody for now.