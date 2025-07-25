'Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu' to stream on Saina Play from August

'Perumani,' 'Nadikar,' and more films also coming to Saina Play

Produced by Aashiq Bava and team, the film promises engaging stories and strong performances.

Saina Play isn't stopping there—they're also adding titles like "Perumani" (starring Vinay Forrt), "Sthanarthi Sreekuttan," and even bringing Tovino Thomas's "Nadikar" in multiple languages.

If you're looking for more variety, films like "Kundannoorile Kulsitha Lahala" are also joining the lineup.

```