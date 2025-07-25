'Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu' to stream on Saina Play from August
Heads up, Malayalam film fans: "Madhuram Jeevamrutha Bindu" is hitting Saina Play in August 2025.
This anthology, directed by a team including Shamzu Zayba, Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, and Appu N Bhattathiri, dives into happiness, love, and ambition.
Basil Joseph leads as a movie-loving character, joined by Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Suhasini Manirathnam.
'Perumani,' 'Nadikar,' and more films also coming to Saina Play
Produced by Aashiq Bava and team, the film promises engaging stories and strong performances.
Saina Play isn't stopping there—they're also adding titles like "Perumani" (starring Vinay Forrt), "Sthanarthi Sreekuttan," and even bringing Tovino Thomas's "Nadikar" in multiple languages.
If you're looking for more variety, films like "Kundannoorile Kulsitha Lahala" are also joining the lineup.
