'Ayya'—Aari Arujunan as S. Ramadoss
Director Cheran is making a new film called Ayya with the tagline "The Lion of Tamil Nadu," all about S. Ramadoss, who founded the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party.
Actor Aari Arujunan will play Ramadoss, focusing on his leadership during the 1987 Vanniyar reservation protests that led to a big win: 20% reservation for Most Backward Classes in 1989.
'Ayya' announcement on Ramadoss's birthday
Ayya isn't just another biopic—it highlights how one leader's activism changed opportunities for many in Tamil Nadu.
The announcement dropped on July 25, 2025, Ramadoss's 87th birthday, reminding everyone of his lasting impact on state politics and community rights.
If you're into stories about real change-makers or want to know how protests can shape policy, this film is worth keeping an eye on.