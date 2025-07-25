'Ayya'—Aari Arujunan as S. Ramadoss

'Ayya' announcement on Ramadoss's birthday

Ayya isn't just another biopic—it highlights how one leader's activism changed opportunities for many in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement dropped on July 25, 2025, Ramadoss's 87th birthday, reminding everyone of his lasting impact on state politics and community rights.

If you're into stories about real change-makers or want to know how protests can shape policy, this film is worth keeping an eye on.