Ed Sheeran collaborates with Arijit Singh on 'Sapphire' remix

Sheeran learned sitar during studio sessions

The duo connected in Jiaganj Azimganj and bonded over their cultures—think boat rides, music chats, and even sitar lessons during their studio session.

During recording, Sheeran picked up some Punjabi singing tips from Singh and tried his hand at a bilingual chorus for the first time.

This special version of "Sapphire" will feature on Sheeran's upcoming album "Play," out September 12, 2025—marking a big moment for cross-cultural music collabs.