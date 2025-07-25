Ed Sheeran collaborates with Arijit Singh on 'Sapphire' remix
Ed Sheeran just dropped a new version of his song "Sapphire," this time featuring Indian superstar Arijit Singh.
It's Sheeran's first-ever collab with an Indian artist, and he called Singh's voice "a powerful and moving force" that made this his favorite version yet.
The track blends Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics over South Asian beats, giving it a unique global vibe.
Sheeran learned sitar during studio sessions
The duo connected in Jiaganj Azimganj and bonded over their cultures—think boat rides, music chats, and even sitar lessons during their studio session.
During recording, Sheeran picked up some Punjabi singing tips from Singh and tried his hand at a bilingual chorus for the first time.
This special version of "Sapphire" will feature on Sheeran's upcoming album "Play," out September 12, 2025—marking a big moment for cross-cultural music collabs.