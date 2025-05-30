What's the story

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can tell real nuclear warheads from decoys, according to the South China Morning Post.

The revolutionary tech, the first of its kind in arms control verification, was detailed in a peer-reviewed paper published recently by researchers at the China Institute of Atomic Energy (CIAE).

The development could give China an edge in stalled international nuclear disarmament talks and spark debate on AI's role in managing weapons of mass destruction.