'Watch muscular men to boost mood': China doctor advises women
What's the story
A gynecologist from Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital in China has gained significant attention on social media with his unconventional health advice.
He Zhenye, the doctor in question, recently suggested that women who are lacking energy or suffering from blood deficiencies should consider looking at muscular men to improve their mood and relieve stress.
The light-hearted suggestion was made in a viral video on social media platforms.
Specific advice
What Dr He said
According to He, women with qi, or vital energy, and blood deficiencies frequently experience low moods and high levels of stress.
To help regulate the physical and mental state of such women, he recommends using "visual pleasure" as a remedy.
He also advised reducing emotional strain through "avoiding excessive romantic relationships" and increasing positive visual stimulation by "looking at more muscular men."
Professional background
Doctor's profile and expertise
He, a gynecologist at a top-tier public hospital in Shenzhen, has over 133,000 followers on a popular social media platform.
He regularly shares professional insights on women's health and gynecological care.
His profile also states that he specializes in the standardized diagnosis and treatment of common benign gynecological conditions and gynecological tumors.
Public reaction
Doctor's unconventional advice sparks debate
His suggestion has sparked discussion on social media. While some have found humor in his advice, others are questioning its scientific basis.
One person said, "We need less emotional burnout and more eye candy! His suggestion should be part of every modern woman's wellness guide!"
Dr. He has also offered other unconventional advice, such as recommending that women wear more gold jewelry, citing traditional Chinese medicine beliefs that gold benefits the heart and nourishes the spleen.