What's the story

A gynecologist from Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital in China has gained significant attention on social media with his unconventional health advice.

He Zhenye, the doctor in question, recently suggested that women who are lacking energy or suffering from blood deficiencies should consider looking at muscular men to improve their mood and relieve stress.

The light-hearted suggestion was made in a viral video on social media platforms.