New flu vaccine offers better protection—without the fear of needles
What's the story
In a major breakthrough for influenza vaccination, scientists at the University of Hong Kong's Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine have developed a needle-free flu vaccine.
The vaccine is expected to offer better immune protection against different strains of the virus.
The novel approach could revolutionize the way we deal with flu vaccinations in the future.
Unique strategies
Two unique flu vaccine approaches developed
The research team, led by Professor Leo Poon Lit-man, chair of public health virology at the university, has developed two distinct vaccine strategies.
Each method comes with its own set of benefits and features.
These innovative approaches are expected to contribute significantly toward the development of a new flu vaccine in the future.
Vaccine efficacy
Nasal vaccines show promise in reducing annual flu shots
Professor Poon stated, "The long-lasting protective effects of the nasal vaccines might reduce the need to receive yearly jabs."
He stressed that more research is required to ascertain the exact frequency of these vaccinations.
In tests on mice, these new vaccines offered satisfactory protection when compared with other types of flu vaccines.
Immune response
Vaccine triggers strong immune response in mice
Professor Poon further noted, "We can also see that the mice had a great immune response against different types of influenza, including human and avian ones."
This indicates the new vaccines could offer broader protection against different strains of the flu virus.
The research team believes these vaccines may not have to be administered every year due to their long-lasting effects.