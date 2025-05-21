What's the story

Chinese knotting is an ancient art where one creates beautiful patterns using a single length of cord.

The craft has been around for centuries and has cultural significance in China, representing unity and eternity.

The knots are often used as decorations, gifts or even in fashion accessories.

Every knot has its own meaning and purpose, making this art both beautiful and meaningful.

Let's take a look at some key aspects of Chinese knotting techniques.