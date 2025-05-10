Ixigo joins 'Boycott Turkey' call, halts bookings for flights, hotels
What's the story
Ixigo, India's leading online travel platform, has announced the suspension of all flight and hotel reservations for Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan.
Ixigo's Group CEO, Aloke Bajpai, announced the same, stating, "Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings wont flow together."
The decision comes after Indian travel companies EaseMyTrip and Cox & Kings took similar actions.
Similar actions
Other travel companies also halt bookings
Meanwhile, EaseMyTrip has asked tourists to visit Azerbaijan and Turkey only if it's "absolutely necessary."
Cox & Kings has also temporarily suspended all new travel packages to Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Turkey and Azerbaijan have continued to support Pakistan despite its involvement in cross-border terrorism against India, and its aggressive response to Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Twitter Post
Service restrictions
Indian travel brands restrict services for Turkish customers
Along with Ixigo, Goa Villas and Go Homestays have also restricted their services for Turkish customers.
Goa Villas, a luxury vacation rental service in Goa, has limited bookings from Turkey.
Go Homestays announced on X that they are terminating their partnership with Turkish Airlines over its unsupportive stance toward India.
They will no longer offer Turkish Airlines flights in their international travel packages.