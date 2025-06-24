UP: Preachers 'sprinkled with urine' for going to 'Brahmins' village'   

In a shocking incident in Dandarpur village, Uttar Pradesh 's Etawah district, two religious preachers were tonsured and humiliated by a group of upper-caste men after finding out that they hailed from the Yadav caste. The victims, who were narrators of holy texts or katha vachak, had come to perform a Bhagwad Katha. The incident took place on the night between Sunday and Monday.

Arrests made Four arrested, including 2 brothers The accused were arrested on Monday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Ashish Tiwari, Uttam Kumar Awasthi, Nikki Awasthi, and Manu Dubey. The police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a case at Bakewar police station based on the victim's complaint.

Discrimination reported Victim narrates ordeal The assistant katha vachak, Sant Singh Yadav, narrated his ordeal to reporters. He said they were questioned about their caste and tortured. "Urine was sprinkled over me, and I was told that now I have become pure. They also said how dare you come to a village of Brahmins?" he alleged. "They also asked me to show my ID. They then said...you have come to the village to perform the Bhagwat Katha. I was tortured throughout the night," he alleged.

Political response SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemns incident Sharing the videos of the preachers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident. He said, "Our Constitution does not allow caste discrimination," and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused. "If strict action is not taken in the next three days, we will call for a big movement to 'protect the honor of PDA' (Pichhde, Dalit, Adivasi). Nothing is bigger than the value of PDA!" Yadav said on X.