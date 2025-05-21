UP: 4 dead after touching live wire during religious ceremony
A religious ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district turned tragic on Wednesday when a bamboo stick touched a high-tension electric wire.
The incident occurred during the worship of Kashidas Baba, a deity mainly revered in the Mau district.
Four people were killed on the spot, while three others suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh: During preparations for a religious ceremony at Surendra Panthi's residence in Narwar village, a bamboo pole touched a 44,000 KVA power line, electrocuting seven youths. Four died during treatment, three were seriously injured. Officials and SP MLA… pic.twitter.com/DaMFaOcdJw— IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025
Victims' details
Victims identified, hospitalized
According to IANS, the bamboo pole touched a 44,000 KVA power line.
The deceased have been identified as Chhotelal Yadav (35), Kallu (29), Gorakh Yadav (23), and Aman Yadav (19).
The three injured individuals are being treated at a hospital in Mau.
Videos from the scene showed several people being rushed to the medical facility after the incident.
Official response
Chief Minister directs relief efforts, medical assistance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
He also directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work.
Further, he asked the district administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured by getting them admitted to hospitals without delay.