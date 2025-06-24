French woman, in Udaipur for advertisement shoot, raped 

A French woman, who was in Udaipur for an advertisement shoot, was allegedly raped by an employee of an event management firm. According to officials, a group, including the survivor, two other female friends, and members of the event management firm, had a meal and drinks at the Greek Farm restaurant in Tiger Hills on Sunday night. After the dinner, the man offered to show the woman the city but instead brought her to his room.

Medical care Victim met accused at party Her health deteriorated after the incident, and she was admitted to a private hospital where she is reportedly stable. The hospital management later informed the police about her condition. "The police have interrogated the cafe operator. This matter has become a matter of concern regarding the safety of foreign nationals in the city. The administration has assured that strict legal action will be taken if the allegations are proven," the police said.

Ongoing probe Man on the run, police reviewing footage Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed that the survivor was taken to a hotel room by one Siddharth, an employee of the event management firm, and sexually assaulted. "The survivor has undergone a medical examination, and an FIR has been registered. The man is on the run," Goyal said. The police are now reviewing footage from both the restaurant and hotel as part of their investigation.