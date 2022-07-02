India

Udaipur killer paid Rs. 5,000 for '2611' bike number plate

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 02, 2022, 12:03 am 3 min read

Police said the new clue can help in revealing crucial information about the heinous act and its planning.

The Rajasthan Police on Friday made a shocking disclosure in the Udaipur murder case. They said that one of the suspects, Riyaz Akhtari, paid extra money for a motorcycle registration number that read '2611'. The number alludes to the date of the worst terror attack in Mumbai. According to authorities, the two suspects fled on the same bike after brutally killing the tailor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The gruesome murder shocked everyone and invited condemnation across the country.

The incident also triggered protests in different parts of Udaipur where all shops and businesses have been shut down following the incident.

Authorities also temporarily suspended internet services in the Udaipur district as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of disinformation and rumors.

Details What exactly did the police say?

According to police officials, the bike with the suspicious registration number RJ 27 AS 2611 is presently lying in the Dhan Mandi police station of Udaipur. They said Riyaz had purposefully requested the number '2611' and paid an additional Rs. 5,000 for it. It might reveal crucial information about this heinous act and its preparation, sources told NDTV.

Investigation Significant clue to go deeper in the case: Police

As per reports, Police believe the number plate could also be a clue to what was going on in Riyaz's mind as early as 2014. Police officials told NDTV that Riyaz's passport revealed that he visited Nepal in 2014. "His mobile data also shows that his phone was used to make calls to Pakistan," they added.

Bike The bike seized from accused Riyaz is the main evidence

After murdering Kanhiya Lal in broad daylight, the two killers fled on this bike, which is presently parked at a police station in Udaipur. This bike, seized from Riyaz Akhtari, is part of the police station's records. The two guys were attempting to flee on this bike when they were apprehended at a police barrier in the Rajsamand district, around 45 kilometers from Udaipur.

Records What does transport department records say?

According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) documents, Riyaz Akhtari acquired the bike in 2013 with a loan from HDFC Bank. The vehicle's insurance expired in March of 2014. Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday by two butcher knife-wielding guys, had 26 injury marks on his body. The killers recorded the heinous crime and then gloated about it in a video.

Case What do we know about the case so far?

As per reports, there were 26 stab wounds on the victim's body as revealed by the post mortem. Meanwhile, the court has sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. As many as 32 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS), including the Inspector General and Police Superintendent Of Udaipur, have been transferred in the wake of the gruesome murder.