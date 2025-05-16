What's the story

Telegram has managed to take down two of the largest illicit online marketplaces, Xinbi Guarantee and Huione Guarantee, which have been active since 2021.

The Chinese-language platforms have reportedly made more than $35 billion since 2021 by serving cybercriminals and scammers.

As per Blockchain research firm Elliptic, these platforms were even more profitable than Silk Road, an illegal drug marketplace taken down by the FBI in 2013.

At the time, Silk Road was valued at around $3.4 billion.