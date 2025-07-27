Kalam was the 11th President of India

PM Modi pays tribute to Abdul Kalam on death anniversary

By Snehil Singh 10:40 am Jul 27, 202510:40 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Sunday. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "On his death anniversary, paying homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam." He added that Dr Kalam is remembered as an "inspiring visionary," "outstanding scientist," "mentor," and a "great patriot."