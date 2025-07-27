PM Modi pays tribute to Abdul Kalam on death anniversary
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary on Sunday. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "On his death anniversary, paying homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam." He added that Dr Kalam is remembered as an "inspiring visionary," "outstanding scientist," "mentor," and a "great patriot."
Twitter Post
PM Modi's tribute to Dr Kalam
Presidential tenure
'People's President'
Dr Kalam served as India's 11th President from 2002 to 2007, with support from both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition parties. His presidency was marked by a non-partisan approach, focusing on youth empowerment and innovation. He was popularly known as the "People's President."
National icon
Dr Kalam's contributions to science and literature
Dr Kalam was instrumental in India's nuclear weapons program and played a key role in the Pokhran-II tests in 1998. After his presidency, he remained active in academia and public service, writing influential books like Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds. He passed away on July 27, 2015, at IIM Shillong while giving a lecture.