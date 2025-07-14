What's 'Martyrs' Day,' which Omar Abdullah calls Kashmir's 'Jallianwala Bagh' 

The commemoration of July 13, known as "Martyrs' Day," has sparked a political controversy in Jammu and Kashmir . The day was once an official holiday to honor the martyrs of 1931. On July 13, 1931, thousands of Kashmiris protested outside Srinagar's central jail in support of Abdul Qadar, who was charged with sedition by the Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh for calling for the burning of the palace. The protests led to the deaths of 22 people—now revered as martyrs.

Political shift Article 370 abrogation and the holiday's status The controversy surrounding July 13 intensified after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 by the Narendra Modi-led Union government. The abrogation revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and since then, July 13 has not been an official holiday. It was removed from the gazetted holidays list in 2020. However, local political parties have continued to observe the day unofficially.

Detentions and denials Leaders detained ahead of Martyrs' Day This year, several political leaders were detained to prevent them from visiting the martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar. The detentions were not officially confirmed by police but were widely reported by the leaders themselves. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was among those who faced restrictions on their movements. Abdullah condemned these restrictions as "blatantly undemocratic," alleging homes were locked from outside and police deployed as jailers.

Abdullah 'True heroes projected as villains' Comparing the July 13 massacre to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Abdullah said the people "who laid down their lives did so against the British. Kashmir was being ruled under the British Paramountcy." "What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims. We may be denied the opportunity to visit their graves today, but we will not forget their sacrifices," Abdullah said on Sunday.

Contrasting views BJP calls slain protesters 'traitors' On the contrary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma called the slain protesters "traitors" and accused the ruling party of trying to revive separatist sentiments. He said, "We consider them as traitors, as I have made it clear on the floor of the assembly." "National Conference is trying to indulge in provocative politics in the name of these traitors, terrorists, separatists and so-called political prisoners....They are having a misconception but this will never happen again," he told reporters.