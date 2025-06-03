Bhopal cop sacked after asking gym to 'ban Muslims'
What's the story
A police officer in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been removed from active duty after a video surfaced in which he allegedly asked a gym owner to ban Muslim trainers and clients.
The incident took place in Ayodhya Nagar and was allegedly triggered by complaints from members of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal about the presence of Muslim trainers at the facility.
Investigation initiated
Video of cop's tirade goes viral
In a viral 40-second video clip, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma is seen telling the gym owner, "Let me tell you clearly, no Muslim will come here (to the gym), neither for imparting training nor getting trained."
After the video went viral, the Bhopal Police launched an internal investigation and removed Sharma from active duty.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahavir Singh confirmed that action would be taken based on the inquiry's findings.
Political backing
BJP leader defends cop
Bhopal MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Alok Sharma has defended Sharma's remarks.
He said a list of gyms with Muslim trainers is being prepared and will be given to the police for legal action.
"There are a lot of gyms in Bhopal, we are enlisting, in which the trainers are Muslims. Even women should be gym trainers...We will give this list to the police in the coming times... Nobody will be permitted for love jihad now," he said.
Criticism voiced
Congress leader's response
Congress MLA Arif Masood has slammed Sharma's comments, saying, "Opening a gym or providing training is not a crime."
This incident surfaced after the arrest of a shooting coach named Mohsin Khan, who allegedly molested a female trainee under the pretext of giving rifle shooting lessons.
Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal had alleged that Khan was "a predator trapping innocent Hindu daughters" and alleged that data on his phone revealed that over 150 Hindu girls were targeted in the same way.