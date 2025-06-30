Shubhanshu Shukla conducts microalgae experiment on ISS for Gaganyaan mission

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) mission, is conducting a space microalgae experiment. The project, sent by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) , involves growing three strains of microalgae in microgravity and studying their growth, metabolism, and genetic activity. The findings could help ISRO develop a crucial life support system for its upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Future applications Microalgae could help develop life support systems for astronauts Microalgae, tiny organisms that can be used as food, fuel, or in life support systems, could play a major role in future space exploration. The experiment will compare the behavior of these algae strains in microgravity with those grown on Earth. Shukla has already deployed sample bags and photographed the algae strains as part of this groundbreaking research.

Communication Shukla spoke to PM Modi from the ISS Before starting the experiment, Shukla spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ISS. He assured that he was safe and doing well aboard the ISS, calling it a "whole new experience." The astronaut also expressed his happiness at representing India in space. Last week, Shukla was launched on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS.