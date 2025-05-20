What's the story

India's ambitious plan of 30 rocket launches between January 2024 and March 2025 has only seen 23% of its target met.

The Integrated Launch Manifesto, released by IN-SPACE in February, detailed the participation of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and start-ups in their nascent stages.

However, government data shows only seven out of these planned missions were successfully executed during this period.