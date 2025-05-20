Almost 50% youngsters in UK prefer life without internet: Study
What's the story
A recent survey in the UK has found that a large number of young people, almost half, would choose a life without the internet.
The study, which was conducted on people aged between 16 and 21 years, discovered that nearly 70% of the respondents felt worse about themselves after using social media platforms.
This feeling highlights rising concerns over the effect of digital platforms on mental health.
Digital curfew
Young people support 'digital curfew'
The survey revealed that half of the participants were in favor of a "digital curfew," restricting access to certain apps/websites after 10:00pm.
Meanwhile, 46% wanted to be young in an internet-free world. This indicates a rising discontent with the omnipresence of digital technology in their lives.
The British Standards Institution conducted this study with 1,293 young respondents.
Online deception
They admit to lying online
As per the survey, a quarter of the young respondents spent four or more hours daily on social media.
Alarmingly, 42% admitted to deceiving their parents about their online activities.
While online, many confessed to lying about their age (42%), creating fake accounts (40%), and even impersonating someone else entirely (27%).
These findings highlight the extent of online deception among this demographic.
Expert opinion
NSPCC policy manager on digital curfews
Rani Govender, the Policy Manager for online child safety at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, commented on the idea of digital curfews.
She said that while they could be beneficial, they are not a standalone solution to protect children from harmful online content.
Govender emphasized that without additional measures in place, children would still be exposed to these risks at other times throughout the day.
Calls for action
Young people want action from tech companies
Andy Burrows, the CEO of suicide prevention charity Molly Rose Foundation, echoed these sentiments.
He said young people are aware of online risks and want tech companies to act.
Burrows emphasized how algorithms can lead young users down paths filled with harmful content, without any fault of their own.
He called for new laws to ensure a "safe by design" approach to regulation, prioritizing children's needs over big tech firms.