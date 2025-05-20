The VR simulation starts with a doctor's appointment, where Clay and his family learn about the futility of further treatment.

The doctor gently steers them toward accepting palliative care as the best option.

The journey then unfolds through Clay's final days, letting Chin see the world through Clay's eyes.

He witnesses his struggles with breathlessness, bluish fingertips, and a temporary see-through skin condition—all while being surrounded by loved ones.