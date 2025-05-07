How sunlight improves your mood and health
What's the story
Sunlight is a powerful source of natural energy that can greatly influence our day-to-day wellness.
It is instrumental in regulating our mood, sleep cycles, and health in general.
By tapping into sunlight the right way, one can boost their well-being without spending a single penny.
Here are some beginner-friendly tips to include sunlight in your daily routine for better wellness.
#1
Morning sun exposure benefits
Exposing yourself to morning sunlight can help you regulate your body's internal clock.
The natural light signals your brain to reduce the production of melatonin, a hormone that makes you feel sleepy, and increase serotonin levels, which boosts mood and focus.
Aim for at least 15 minutes of sun exposure in the morning to kickstart your day with energy and positivity.
#2
Create a sunlit workspace
A workspace with plenty of natural light can boost productivity and reduce eye strain.
Place your desk by a window where you get indirect sunlight throughout the day.
This arrangement not only improves focus but also keeps you alert by keeping your circadian rhythm in sync with daylight hours.
#3
Outdoor activities during daytime
Participating in outdoor activities in the daytime also means that you get to soak up more sunlight while being active.
Whether it's a walk, a cycle ride, or gardening, being outdoors raises vitamin D levels and keeps you fit.
Aim for at least 30 minutes of outdoor activity every day to enjoy these benefits.
#4
Use light therapy lamps in winter
During winter months or in places that do not receive much sunlight, try light therapy lamps as another source of bright light exposure.
These lamps mimic natural daylight and can reduce symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) by enhancing serotonin production when used daily for 20 to 30 minutes every morning.
#5
Incorporate sunlight into relaxation time
Incorporating sunlight into your relaxation routines like yoga or meditation enhances their calming effects on both mind and body by providing warmth along with soothing illumination from nature's own source - the sun itself.
Try practicing these activities outdoors whenever possible so you benefit from fresh air, too.