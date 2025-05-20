Airtel customers now get Google's 100GB cloud storage for free
What's the story
In a bid to address the issue of limited device storage, Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Google to offer its customers a free six-month subscription to Google One cloud storage.
The move will benefit Airtel's postpaid and Wi-Fi customers, who will get 100GB of cloud storage for free to use across platforms like Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
Benefits
Additional features of the Google One subscription
The Google One subscription also provides additional features such as backing up WhatsApp chats to Google account storage, simplifying device transitions for users.
The cloud storage solution works with both Android and iOS devices, serving a wide range of Airtel customers.
This Airtel-Google partnership is aimed at delivering reliable, secure, and user-friendly storage solutions to millions of users.
Terms
Activation and subscription
To activate this offer, customers can head over to the Airtel Thanks App.
After the first six months, a monthly fee of ₹125 will be charged to the customer's bill. However, they can also discontinue their subscription if they don't want to continue as a Google One member after this period.
To note, users will be able to share this storage with up to five other people.