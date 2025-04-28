After the inquiry, Sabharwal took to social media, arguing, "The post was reshared by 2,000 individuals on this platform. I sought clarification on whether the same action is initiated for all!"

"If not, this raises concern about selective targeting that, in turn, compromises the principles of natural justice and equality before the Law."

Sabharwal was previously posted as the Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director of Archaeology.