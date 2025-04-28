IAS officer reposts AI-generated Ghibli image; Telangana government transfers her
The Telangana government has transferred senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal and 20 other officers.
She had recently reposted an AI-generated Ghibli image on social media regarding the cutting of trees on a 400-acre plot near Hyderabad Central University.
The image sparked a police inquiry, and she had even appeared before Cyberabad police for questioning.
Sabharwal's position and transfer details
After the inquiry, Sabharwal took to social media, arguing, "The post was reshared by 2,000 individuals on this platform. I sought clarification on whether the same action is initiated for all!"
"If not, this raises concern about selective targeting that, in turn, compromises the principles of natural justice and equality before the Law."
Sabharwal was previously posted as the Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director of Archaeology.
Other IAS officers transferred in Telangana shakeup
She has now been posted as Member Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission.
Among other notable shifts in the Telangana government's reshuffle is Jayesh Ranjan, who has been transferred from Special Chief Secretary for ITE&C and Sports Department to Special Chief Secretary & CEO of Industry & Investment Cell in the CMO.
He will also hold charge of the YAT&C Department and the Director of Archaeology.
New roles for senior officials in Telangana
Sanjay Kumar, previously in the LET&F Department, has been transferred to the Industries & Commerce and ITE&C and Sports Departments.
Dr. Shashank Goel has been transferred from the Director General of Dr. MCR HRD Institute to the Vice Chairman of the Centre for Good Governance. He will also be given full additional charge of DG, EPTRI.
M Dana Kishore has been transferred from Principal Secretary, MA&UD to Principal Secretary, LET&F Department, with full additional charges for labor and employment services.