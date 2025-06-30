AI will be extremely unpredictable, warns OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever

Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI , has warned that the future of artificial intelligence (AI) could be highly unpredictable and unimaginable. In a recent interview with The Open University of Israel, he said the rapid advancement of AI systems could reach a tipping point. Once AI starts self-improvement, its growth could spiral out of human control or understanding. "AI is going to be both extremely unpredictable and unimaginable," he said.

Optimism and caution AI could transform healthcare, says Sutskever While Sutskever acknowledged the potential risks of AI, he also expressed optimism about its transformative potential. He said, "If the AI became capable enough, we'll have incredible health care," adding that it could even cure diseases and extend human lifespans. This dual perspective highlights both the promise and peril of rapidly evolving technology.

Future potential 'AI already capable of surprising feats' Sutskever stressed that AI is already capable of astonishing feats, calling its current state "evocative." He said that while AI systems would eventually be able to do everything humans can do—and perhaps more—the future remains uncertain. "Whether you like it or not, your life is going to be affected by AI to a great extent," he warned.

Wisdom Advice to graduates Sutskever advised graduates to focus on the present rather than dwell on past mistakes. His words held deeper meaning given his role in the surprise ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in late 2023. He was part of the board that removed Altman but later expressed regret and called for his reinstatement.