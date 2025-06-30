These unannounced iOS 26 features may arrive in upcoming updates
What's the story
Apple is said to have some unannounced features for its upcoming iOS 26 update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The features were rumored but not announced at the recent Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event. They are expected to be released in the coming months, possibly as part of October's iOS 26.1 release or December's iOS 26.2 update. On a related note, the stable version of iOS 26 may launch in mid-September, likely after Apple's iPhone event.
Feature details
Features related to AirPods and Wi-Fi connections
According to Gurman, there are two unannounced features: live translation through AirPods and syncing captive Wi-Fi connections across the entire Apple ecosystem. The first feature would have allowed real-time conversations in different languages using AirPods, similar to other live translation capabilities announced for iOS 26. The second feature would have simplified public Wi-Fi access by eliminating the need to log into public portals on every device in the Apple ecosystem.
Strategic shift
Apple changes its feature announcement strategy
Gurman also noted that Apple has changed its strategy regarding feature announcements. At last year's WWDC, several features were revealed but later got delayed by months or have still not arrived. The company is now more cautious about announcing features that aren't ready for release. This was evident at WWDC, where Apple didn't announce anything that wasn't close to shipping in the first version of iOS 26 or an update soon after.