These unannounced iOS 26 features may arrive in upcoming updates

According to Gurman, there are two unannounced features: live translation through AirPods and syncing captive Wi-Fi connections across the entire Apple ecosystem. The first feature would have allowed real-time conversations in different languages using AirPods, similar to other live translation capabilities announced for iOS 26. The second feature would have simplified public Wi-Fi access by eliminating the need to log into public portals on every device in the Apple ecosystem.

Strategic shift

Apple changes its feature announcement strategy

Gurman also noted that Apple has changed its strategy regarding feature announcements. At last year's WWDC, several features were revealed but later got delayed by months or have still not arrived. The company is now more cautious about announcing features that aren't ready for release. This was evident at WWDC, where Apple didn't announce anything that wasn't close to shipping in the first version of iOS 26 or an update soon after.