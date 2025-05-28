Security drills in border districts of states neighboring Pakistan tomorrow
What's the story
Security drills will take place in border districts of Indian states adjoining Pakistan on Thursday.
The drills will be conducted in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
These drills are intended to enhance civilian readiness and enable coordinated responses in the event of a potential emergency.
The drills will feature air raid sirens, blackout simulations, and evacuation procedures.
Citizens are asked not to panic and to view the drills as preventive measures aimed at improving community security and preparedness.
Retaliatory strike
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam attack
The exercise comes almost a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a multi-pronged military operation targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK.
The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
The attack was attributed to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group.
Mission goals
Operation Sindoor's objectives and ceasefire agreement
Operation Sindoor aimed to destroy the logistical, operational, and training infrastructure of terrorist groups such as LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.
The operation involved precision missile strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).
After four days of military operations, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.
Last drill
Mock drills were announced in 244 districts earlier
The same day 'Operation Sindoor' was launched, mock drills were announced in 244 districts.
It was the first national-level civil defense preparedness activity since the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
During the drills, citizens must switch off or cover all light sources, including televisions, phones, and tablets. Instead, use torches and candles, but avoid setting them near windows.
All civilians in risky locations should also avoid going outside unless absolutely essential during the blackout.