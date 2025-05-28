What's the story

Security drills will take place in border districts of Indian states adjoining Pakistan on Thursday.

The drills will be conducted in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

These drills are intended to enhance civilian readiness and enable coordinated responses in the event of a potential emergency.

The drills will feature air raid sirens, blackout simulations, and evacuation procedures.

Citizens are asked not to panic and to view the drills as preventive measures aimed at improving community security and preparedness.