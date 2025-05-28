Supreme Court extends interim bail for Ashoka University professor
What's the story
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who is under investigation for his Facebook post on India's Operation Sindoor.
The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta clarified that while Mahmudabad's right to speech and expression is not impeded, he cannot make online posts related to the two first information reports (FIRs) registered against him.
Investigation scope
Court limits SIT's investigation to specific FIRs
The court also restricted the SIT's investigation to the FIRs registered against Mahmudabad and directed Haryana police not to expand the probe beyond these cases.
This was after the state said that his premises would have to be searched.
"No, don't turn this to left, right centre. Just focus on two FIRs," Justice Kant said.
The bench also asked Haryana police to inform it about their response to a notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding Mahmudabad's arrest.
Human rights concern
NHRC takes cognizance of Mahmudabad's arrest
The NHRC had taken "suo motu cognizance" of media reports about Mahmudabad's arrest, observing that his human rights and liberty may have been violated.
The court had earlier granted interim bail to Mahmudabad on May 21 but refused to stay the investigation against him.
He was arrested on May 18 after two FIRs were registered in Haryana over his Facebook post criticizing India's Operation Sindoor.
Post
What Khan wrote on FB
In his Facebook post, Khan had denounced war and said that all the plaudits received by Operation Sindoor briefer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi should reflect on the ground.
"The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is importantly but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it's just hypocrisy," he wrote.
He also stated that right-wing supporters in India should speak out against mob lynchings.
Post controversy
Mahmudabad's Facebook post and subsequent arrest
Following the post, two FIRs were registered against him.
The FIRs against Mahmudabad were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting hatred and endangering national unity.
The first FIR was registered by Yogesh Jatheri, while the second was filed by Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia.
The court has now extended interim bail to Mahmudabad till July, when further hearings will take place.