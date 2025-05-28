The court also restricted the SIT's investigation to the FIRs registered against Mahmudabad and directed Haryana police not to expand the probe beyond these cases.

This was after the state said that his premises would have to be searched.

"No, don't turn this to left, right centre. Just focus on two FIRs," Justice Kant said.

The bench also asked Haryana police to inform it about their response to a notice from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding Mahmudabad's arrest.