What's the story

A shocking incident occurred at the Ratan Planet Apartment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a resident bit off the nose of the society's secretary during a parking dispute.

The victim, Rupendra Singh Yadav, is a retired engineer, while the accused is fellow resident Kshitij Mishra, per TOI.

According to Priyanka, Rupendra's daughter, the incident took place on Sunday evening when Mishra called her father over a car parked in his designated spot.