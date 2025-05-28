UP man bites off neighbor's nose during argument over parking
What's the story
A shocking incident occurred at the Ratan Planet Apartment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a resident bit off the nose of the society's secretary during a parking dispute.
The victim, Rupendra Singh Yadav, is a retired engineer, while the accused is fellow resident Kshitij Mishra, per TOI.
According to Priyanka, Rupendra's daughter, the incident took place on Sunday evening when Mishra called her father over a car parked in his designated spot.
Conflict intensifies
Dispute escalates to physical assault
To resolve the parking issue, Yadav suggested sending a guard, but Mishra insisted on his presence downstairs.
The situation took a violent turn when Mishra allegedly slapped Yadav and then bit off his nose.
CCTV footage from the apartment complex captured the entire incident, showing Mishra biting off Yadav's nose after grabbing him by the neck.
Twitter Post
Trigger Warning: CCTV footage from society
In Kanpur, A young man did a strange thing in a minor dispute. During the Kalesh, he bit the nose of a retired engineer— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/cfS3l9YNwQ
Medical update
Victim hospitalized, accused under police watch
After the incident, Yadav's son Prashant lodged a complaint at the Bithoor police station against Mishra.
Kalyanpur ACP Abhishek Pandey confirmed that Yadav was medically examined after the incident.
He said, "A case has been filed against the accused. Currently, he is also hospitalized, and legal action will be taken once his condition stabilizes."
Mishra is currently undergoing treatment.