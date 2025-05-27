'Terror won't stop tourism in Kashmir': Omar Abdullah in Pahalgam
What's the story
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a special Cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, the picturesque town that was hit by a deadly terror attack last month, on Tuesday.
This was the first time during the current term of Abdullah's government that a Cabinet meeting was held outside Srinagar or Jammu.
The meeting was held with the aim of projecting normalcy and boosting tourism.
Tourism revival
Meeting aimed to boost tourism, project normalcy
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullah said, "We did not come here just to tick off a government formality. We came here to give a strong message that terrorism and bloodshed will not stop tourism, happiness and development in Jammu and Kashmir."
The chief minister also stressed on the need to keep tourism a "conflict-neutral" activity, given its importance to the local economy.
He thanked those who stood up against terrorism and refused to be scared.
Economic lifeline
Abdullah emphasizes tourism's role in local economy
During the meeting, he also highlighted efforts to boost tourism.
He said a group of Maharashtra tour operators is in Pahalgam and will also visit Srinagar.
"What encourages us is that earlier the group was going to be 20-25 people... But, around 60 tour operators from Maharashtra have come to see how the travel and tour industry can be resumed here... I want to thank these people," he said.
Twitter Post
We've also come to thank all the tourists: Abdullah
In Pahalgam to chair a cabinet meeting. We came to express solidarity with the local population. We’ve also come to thank all the tourists who are slowly making their way back to Kashmir & to Pahalgam. pic.twitter.com/VhKVyWV4Kd— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 27, 2025
Meeting
Cabinet will convene in Gulmarg
In continuation of this outreach, the Cabinet will convene in Gulmarg on Wednesday, with Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi set to participate.
These meetings are meant to lift people's spirits and reconnect the government with important tourism stakeholders in an area where almost 90% of bookings have been canceled since the April 22 attack.
Economic boost
Abdullah's appeal to boost Kashmir's economy
The Cabinet meeting comes days after Abdullah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting.
He urged PSUs to hold official meetings in Kashmir and parliamentary committee sessions there, hoping this would boost the economy and public morale.
"This is not about politics," he stressed during a recent Assembly speech.