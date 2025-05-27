What's the story

The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought to "establish certain facts" about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The petition was filed by Dr. Pankaj Phadnis, who argued for the inclusion of Savarkar's name in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

This law prevents the improper use of certain emblems and names for professional or commercial purposes.

He claimed that he had been researching Savarkar for the last 30 years.