SC junks plea seeking punishment for Rahul over Savarkar remarks
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought to "establish certain facts" about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The petition was filed by Dr. Pankaj Phadnis, who argued for the inclusion of Savarkar's name in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.
This law prevents the improper use of certain emblems and names for professional or commercial purposes.
He claimed that he had been researching Savarkar for the last 30 years.
Legal inquiry
Court questions petitioner's claim of fundamental rights violation
The petitioner also sought directions that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, do community service as punishment for his remarks against Savarkar.
The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, rejected the petition, saying it could not interfere as there was no such violation.
"What is your fundamental right violation in this? We cannot entertain writs like this," the court said while rejecting the plea.
Recent controversy
Court responds to Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar
Recently, another bench of the SC had criticized Gandhi for accusing Savarkar of being a collaborator with the British and receiving British pensions.
"Does your client know his grandmother...also sent a letter praising the gentleman (Savarkar). You don't treat freedom fighters like this," it said.
Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan had termed Gandhi's statements irresponsible and warned of suo motu action if similar remarks were repeated.
Nevertheless, the bench stayed the summons issued by a Magistrate court for his remarks.