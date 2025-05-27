Tejashwi Yadav, wife welcome baby boy
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy.
The news was shared by Yadav on the social media platform X.
He wrote, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed, and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!"
Tejashwi Yadav's family expands amid political turmoil
Yadav and his wife, Rajshree Yadav (formerly Rachel Godinho), got married in 2021. Their first child, a daughter, was born in March 2023.
The announcement of their son's birth comes amid recent political upheaval in the Yadav family.
On Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years due to behavior not in line with family values and traditions.
Lalu's statement on son's expulsion
Lalu said, "The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."
He added that ignoring moral values in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice.
The expulsion comes after Tej Pratap announced that he had been "in love and in a relationship for 12 years" with Anushka Yadav on Facebook but later claimed his account was hacked.