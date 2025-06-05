Siddaramaiah compares Bengaluru stampede to Kumbh Mela tragedy; BJP responds
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah compared the Bengaluru stadium stampede to past tragedies like the Kumbh Mela.
The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving 11 dead and 47 injured.
Siddaramaiah announced compensation for victims' families and free treatment for the injured.
Controversial comparison
'Such incidents happened in so many places...': Siddaramaiah
While making the announcement, Siddaramaiah drew a parallel between the Bengaluru incident and the Kumbh Mela stampede, where 50-60 people died.
"Such incidents happened in so many places. I am not going to defend this by comparing it with them now by saying it happened here and there. In Kumbh Mela, 50-60 people died, I didn't criticize it," he said.
The comments quickly drew the attention of BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, who said the two incidents are "incomparable."
BJP backlash
Joshi demanded judicial inquiry into incident
Joshi slammed Siddaramaiah for continuing celebrations after the tragedy and questioned Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's decision to welcome RCB players.
"When police denied permission, why did you force them? My second question to Siddaramaiah is, after the deaths, you continue your celebration? Why did.. Shivakumar) go to receive them?" he asked.
He said, "They are busy with selfies, nobody is bothered about what has happened to...common man."
Joshi demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, calling it "highly condemnable."
Government response
CM ordered magisterial inquiry into incident
Siddaramaiah defended his government, saying it only gave permission and provided police support for the event organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
He said, "The government only gave permission and deployed the entire Bengaluru police force for security."
He has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the stampede.