What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah compared the Bengaluru stadium stampede to past tragedies like the Kumbh Mela.

The stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving 11 dead and 47 injured.

Siddaramaiah announced compensation for victims' families and free treatment for the injured.