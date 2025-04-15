BJP MLA's son booked after forcibly entering temple, assaulting priest
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against Rudraksh Shukla, son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, days after a group forced their way into the famous Mata Tekri temple in Dewas after it had closed.
The case also names eight others allegedly involved in the ruckus.
CCTV footage on social media showed a fleet of SUVs entering the closed temple premises.
Incident details
Alleged assault on temple priest
The incident took place on the night of April 11-12, when the group of around 10 forcibly entered the temple premises, allegedly assaulted a priest, and threatened to shoot him dead for refusing them entry.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jaiveer Bhadoriya said that a case of reckless driving was registered against the group the following day.
Police also seized four of the seven vehicles involved in the incident.
Twitter Post
Allegations against Rudraksh made by priests
Madhya Pradesh: There is an allegation that BJP MLA Golu Shukla's son Rudraksh Shukla along with his supporters in a convoy of cars with red beacons reached the Chamunda Tekri temple and forcibly got the Shankh Dwar opened at 12:40 AM. The priest claims his son was assaulted… pic.twitter.com/LCfXhrEeNr— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 13, 2025
Further actions
Congress claims BJP MLA's son involved
Bhadoriya stated that one Jitu Raghuvanshi was named in the FIR on the first day, and the names of the eight people—Rudraksh Shukla, Aman, Lokesh, Manish, Aniruddha, Honey, Sachin, and Prashant—were added on Monday.
The opposition Congress has alleged that Rudraksh, named in the FIR, is the son of Golu Shukla, the BJP MLA from the Indore-3 assembly seat.