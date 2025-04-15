What's the story

The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against Rudraksh Shukla, son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, days after a group forced their way into the famous Mata Tekri temple in Dewas after it had closed.

The case also names eight others allegedly involved in the ruckus.

CCTV footage on social media showed a fleet of SUVs entering the closed temple premises.