Lenskart's new smart glasses will be powered by Snapdragon chips

Lenskart, the leading eyewear brand in India, is working on a new pair of smart glasses. The company's co-founder and CEO, Peyush Bansal, made the announcement at the Snapdragon for India XR Day event in New Delhi. The upcoming device will be powered by chipsets from Qualcomm 's Snapdragon range. This would mark Lenskart's second foray into the world of smart glasses.

Category New wearable could be an AR offering Bansal revealed the development of Lenskart's new smart eyewear during a discussion with Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India. While details are still scarce, this collaboration with Qualcomm suggests that the new device could be an augmented reality (AR) offering or a simple pair of artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta.

Tech specs Possible chipsets for the upcoming device If the new device turns out to be an AR offering, it could be powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC. However, if Lenskart opts for a premium AR experience, it might even use the latest Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 chipset. If it's a simple pair of AI glasses, it may even use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.