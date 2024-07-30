In short Simplifying... In short Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, a new chipset designed for budget 5G phones in India.

The processor, built on a 4nm process node, supports high-speed 5G connectivity, enhanced gaming experiences, and improved camera capabilities.

It also boosts battery life with Quick Charge 4+ technology, making 5G technology more accessible.

Qualcomm announces new chipset for budget 5G phones in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:35 pm Jul 30, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Qualcomm has unveiled its latest product, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, specifically designed to ensure 5G connectivity in budget handsets in India. This new chip is set to power sub-₹8,000 5G smartphones, making it a more affordable variant of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, typically found in devices below ₹15,000. Xiaomi will be the first smartphone maker to incorporate the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor in its upcoming device. It should hit the market by the end of 2024.

Specs

A closer look at the technical specifications

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is built on a 4nm process node, and features an octa-core Kryo CPU. It includes two high-performance A78 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, and six energy-efficient A55 cores that are clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The chip also incorporates Qualcomm's Adreno GPU, that supports modern graphics APIs like Vulkan 1.1 and OpenGL ES3.2 for enhanced gaming experiences on budget devices.

Speed

It supports high-speed 5G connectivity

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset is capable of supporting download speeds of up to 1Gbps through the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. It is compatible with sub-6GHz networks and standalone (SA) modes, offering improved network performance. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, further enhancing its versatility in budget smartphones.

Multimedia features

The chip enhances camera and display capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor supports a dual 16MP camera setup or a single 32MP sensor with Zero Shutter Lag of up to 30fps. It can also handle photo capture up to a resolution of 108MP, fueled by Qualcomm's Spectra Image Signal Processor. The chip supports Full-HD+ displays at refresh rates of up to 90Hz, ensuring smooth visuals.

Performance

Qualcomm's new processor boosts battery life

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 comes with support for LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for efficient multitasking. It also comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology for rapid battery charging, ensuring longer usage times. Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, said that the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible.