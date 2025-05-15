What's the story

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Bihar's NDA government of undermining democratic rights.

Speaking at an event in Darbhanga, he alleged that the state police tried to stop him from visiting Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar.

"The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me," he told the crowd.