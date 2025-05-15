'Bihar Police tried stopping me,' alleges Rahul Gandhi; shares video
What's the story
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Bihar's NDA government of undermining democratic rights.
Speaking at an event in Darbhanga, he alleged that the state police tried to stop him from visiting Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar.
"The Bihar Police tried to stop me. But they could not stop me because your power (minority community) is watching over me," he told the crowd.
Accusations
Allegations of political suppression
Gandhi alleged the NDA government was "against democracy, the Constitution, and minorities."
He argued that under pressure from minorities, PM Narendra Modi announced a caste census.
"Scared of your pressure, he placed the Constitution on his forehead," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader also denounced the "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar," alleging the central government was not working for people's welfare.
Twitter Post
Gandhi shares video
भारत लोकतंत्र है, संविधान से चलता है, न कि तानाशाही से!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2025
हमें सामाजिक न्याय और शिक्षा के लिए आवाज़ उठाने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। pic.twitter.com/ksbynJvTqG
Police action
Gandhi's visit thwarted by police intervention
Gandhi's visit to the Ambedkar Hostel was cut short when police allegedly stopped his car.
However, Gandhi walked the rest of the way to the hostel.
"India is a democracy, it is run by the Constitution, not by dictatorship! No one can stop us from raising our voice for social justice and education," he said on X (formerly Twitter).
Inquiry
Gandhi questions Bihar CM's stance on dialogue
After police intervention, Gandhi asked if Nitish Kumar had given up on dialogue.
"NDA's 'Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar' in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalit and backward students in Ambedkar Hostel," he posted on X.
He added, "Since when has dialogue become a crime? Nitish ji, what are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?"
Event rescheduling
'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' event rescheduled
Reports have now surfaced that Gandhi was denied permission to interact with students at the hostel in Darbhanga.
The district administration had informed the Congress party on Wednesday that permission was not granted for the event on hostel premises.
Later, a district public relations officer (DPRO) said that the event had been relocated to Nagar Bhawan, near the municipal corporation office.
The Congress leader was in Bihar to launch the Shiksha Nyay Samvad.