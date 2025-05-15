'Are nukes safe with Pakistan?..IAEA should take charge': Rajnath Singh
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the security of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take charge of them.
Addressing soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, he posed the question, "I want to raise a question before the entire world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?"
Singh added, "The entire world saw how irresponsibly Pakistan issued nuclear blackmail to India several times."
Singh's remarks during visit to Jammu and Kashmir
The remarks came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would no longer tolerate Pakistan's "nuclear blackmail."
Singh was speaking on his first visit to J&K since 'Operation Sindoor.'
He reviewed the security situation in the region, examined Pakistani shells dropped in border areas, and met army personnel at the Army's 15 Corps Headquarters.
Accompanied by J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Singh also paid tribute to soldiers who died fighting terrorism, as well as civilians killed in Pahalgam.
Singh questions Pakistan's nuclear capabilities
The defense minister also reiterated India's steadfast stance against terror, saying that the success of 'Operation Sindoor' has made it clear to the terrorist organizations hiding in Pakistan and their masterminds that they should not consider themselves safe anywhere.
"They are now the target of Indian Armed Forces. India's resolve against terrorism is so strong it can be judged through the fact that we did not care about their nuclear blackmail," he said.
We have hurt them in their 'chest': Singh
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, #OperationSindoor is not just the name of an operation but it is also our commitment - a commitment in which India showed that we do not provide defence but we also make strong decisions and take strong action when the…
India's military operations and PM Modi's statements
This week, PM Modi visited Punjab's Adampur air base, which was targeted by Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.
Modi asserted if there's another attack, India will respond decisively like it did after the Uri and Balakot attacks.
He emphasized 'Operation Sindoor' is now the new normal and will be a policy of Indian governments to take decisive action against state-sponsored terror attacks on its citizens.
The IAEA is a United Nations watchdog based in Vienna that supervises nuclear programs.
India and Pakistan became nuclear powers after conducting tit-for-tat nuclear tests in 1998.
India follows a 'no-first-use' nuclear policy.
Pakistan, however, has never publicly released a comprehensive policy statement on its nuclear weapons usage, providing it the freedom to potentially deploy nuclear weapons at any stage of a conflict.