What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the security of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, saying that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take charge of them.

Addressing soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, he posed the question, "I want to raise a question before the entire world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?"

Singh added, "The entire world saw how irresponsibly Pakistan issued nuclear blackmail to India several times."