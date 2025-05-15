What's the story

The Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the FIR lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his comment calling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi a "sister of terrorists."

Shah had approached the top court after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the filing of the FIR.

"Person holding such an office is expected to maintain such a decree...every sentence uttered...has to be with responsibility," the court said while hearing an urgent mentioning of his plea.