India

J&K tunnel collapse: 10 bodies retrieved; negligence case registered

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 21, 2022, 11:07 pm 3 min read

The rescue operation to pull-out workers from beneath the debris was halted on Friday due to bad weather

The death toll from the under-construction tunnel collapse in Jammu and Kashmir Ramban district rose to 10 on Saturday. While nine bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Saturday, one was found on Friday, officials said. They said a case of negligence has been registered against the company executing the work. Earlier, the rescue operation was halted on Friday due to bad weather.

Details Chain of events since Thursday

At least 13 workers were buried on late Thursday night under the debris after a tunnel collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Following a frantic search, rescuers saved three workers and retrieved three bodies on Friday. According to authorities, rescued persons were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Earlier, the bad weather and landslides had hampered the rescue operation yesterday.

Officials What did officials say about the deceased

SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma told the media that the bodies of all the ten missing workers have been found. She identified the deceased as Jadav Roy, Gautam Roy, Sudhir Roy, Dipak Roy, and Parimal Roy all from West Bengal and Shiva Chouhan from Assam, Nepalese national Navaraj Chaudhary and Kushi Ram Chaudhary and Mohammad Muzaffar Mohammad Ishirat, both residents of Marog District Ramban, J&K.

Company Laborers worked for Sarla Company

Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC)Mussarat Islam had said that the laborers were employed by Sarla Company, engaged in the construction and auditing of the tunnel. The trapped workers belong to West Bengal, Nepal, Assam, and Jammu Kashmir. Those retrieved were sent to the district hospital in Ramban for identification. Earlier, 15 rescuers were employed in the operation immediately led by Disaster management and police officials.

Supervision Senior officials supervising rescue operations

Apart from the Ramban DC, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr. Sunil Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma, and senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers had supervised the rescue operation since Thursday night. However, the operation took extra time as rock breakers were being used to create an opening, the officials said.

Information Union Minister, LG monitoring rescue operation

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha and K Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the incident "unfortunate." They both were monitoring the rescue operation while Sinha also visited the site to take stock of the situation. "I'm in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation," Singh had said.