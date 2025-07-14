Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla begins his journey back to Earth

The International Space Station (ISS) has bid farewell to its first-ever visitors from India, Poland, and Hungary. Their capsule undocked from the orbiting lab today and is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California's coast tomorrow. This short but historic private mission featuring Shubhanshu Shukla was organized by Axiom Space, with support from NASA .

Mission activities Astronauts conducted several experiments during their stay at ISS During their stay at the ISS, the astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary conducted a number of scientific experiments. They also had the unique opportunity to interact with their respective countries' prime ministers and schoolchildren. Shukla from India, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary were part of this groundbreaking mission, marking the first time in more than 40 years that these nations have sent astronauts into space.

Future aspirations 'The sky is no longer the limit,' says Uznanski At a farewell ceremony yesterday, the astronauts expressed their hopes for future space exploration. Kapu said, "We will spread the word in our countries that these things are within our reach." Shukla emphasized that "it's truly a miracle" when humanity comes together for a common goal. Uznanski-Wisniewski added, "The sky is no longer the limit. We can explore space," highlighting the potential of international collaboration in space exploration.