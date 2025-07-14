Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla begins his journey back to Earth
What's the story
The International Space Station (ISS) has bid farewell to its first-ever visitors from India, Poland, and Hungary. Their capsule undocked from the orbiting lab today and is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California's coast tomorrow. This short but historic private mission featuring Shubhanshu Shukla was organized by Axiom Space, with support from NASA.
Mission activities
Astronauts conducted several experiments during their stay at ISS
During their stay at the ISS, the astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary conducted a number of scientific experiments. They also had the unique opportunity to interact with their respective countries' prime ministers and schoolchildren. Shukla from India, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary were part of this groundbreaking mission, marking the first time in more than 40 years that these nations have sent astronauts into space.
Future aspirations
'The sky is no longer the limit,' says Uznanski
At a farewell ceremony yesterday, the astronauts expressed their hopes for future space exploration. Kapu said, "We will spread the word in our countries that these things are within our reach." Shukla emphasized that "it's truly a miracle" when humanity comes together for a common goal. Uznanski-Wisniewski added, "The sky is no longer the limit. We can explore space," highlighting the potential of international collaboration in space exploration.
Commercial spaceflight
Axiom's 4th trip to ISS
This was Axiom's fourth trip to the ISS since 2022. The Houston-based company caters to both wealthy individuals and countries looking for representation in space. NASA supports commercial spaceflight, paving the way for private space stations being developed by Axiom and others, as well as lunar landers. Meanwhile, the ISS continues its mission with seven full-time residents from the US, Russia, and Japan.