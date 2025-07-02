Buck Moon to meteor showers—Top celestial events this July

As July begins, the cosmos is ready to put on a brilliant show for skywatchers. The month is packed with celestial events, including star clusters, meteor showers, and planetary sightings. Notably, there is also a rare chance to catch a glimpse of the dwarf planet Pluto. National Geographic has compiled a list of the key astronomical events that will illuminate the night sky this month.

Planetary sighting Mercury's best evening appearance on July 4 On July 4, Mercury will be at its greatest eastern elongation, making it an ideal time to spot the elusive planet. Look low in the west-northwest sky shortly after sunset during twilight. Even if conditions aren't perfect that night, Mercury will remain visible for several weeks. This is a unique opportunity for both seasoned astronomers and casual stargazers to observe the planet.

Lunar event Buck Moon rises on July 10 The full moon, dubbed the Buck Moon, will be at its brightest on July 10. The name comes from the time of year when male deer begin to grow their new antlers. The full moon will look especially bright and detailed this month. To make the most of it, use binoculars to explore lunar features like Tycho crater's bright rays and dark plains called maria on the Moon's surface.

Planetary conjunction Rare Moon-Saturn-Neptune alignment on July 16 In the early hours of July 16, skywatchers can witness a rare triple alignment in the constellation Pisces. The waning gibbous moon will appear near both Saturn and Neptune. While Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, spotting Neptune will require a telescope due to its faintness. Interestingly, Saturn is currently in retrograde motion, creating an illusion of westward movement across the sky.

Meteor shower Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins on July 18 The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower begins on July 18, bringing weeks of celestial activity. It will reach its peak on the night of July 29-30, when skywatchers can expect up to 25 meteors per hour under ideal conditions. With the waning crescent moon setting early, the skies will be dark enough to enjoy a spectacular show. Though it continues through August 12, late July offers the best viewing window.

Star cluster conjunction Crescent moon meets Pleiades on July 20 Before sunrise on July 20, the crescent moon will shine near the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters. This beautiful conjunction will be especially captivating through binoculars, revealing the cluster's shinning stars alongside the soft glow of the Moon in one field of view. It's a stunning sight that highlights the beauty and complexity of our universe.

Dwarf planet Pluto at opposition on July 25 On July 25, Pluto will be at opposition, meaning it will be directly opposite the Sun and closest to Earth for the year. Although still faint (magnitude 14.4), this is the best chance to try spotting the dwarf planet—but only with a high-powered telescope. Look toward the Sagittarius constellation for your best shot. This event marks a significant moment in astronomy as it brings us closer to understanding our solar system's distant objects.